IU to drop new song ‘Pieces’ next week

IU has announced a brand-new single titled ‘Pieces’ that will be released next week.

The South Korean singer had surprised fans on social media earlier today (December 22) at midnight KST with an artwork teaser for the upcoming project, ‘Pieces’, as translated by Soompi. The image features a hand-drawn pile of IU’s past albums, such as ‘CHAT-SHIRE’, ‘Palette’ and the recent ‘LILAC’ among others, stacked on top of one another, with a clock sitting at the very top.

While further details of the upcoming release have yet to be disclosed, IU has revealed through the teaser that ‘Pieces’ will be arriving on December 29 at 6pm KST.

IU’s last music release was the digital single ‘Strawberry Moon’, which dropped in October this year alongside an accompanying music video. The track was her first since the release of her fifth studio album ‘LILAC’ that arrived earlier in March. The album was released alongside two lead singles: ‘Coin’ as well as its title track of the same name. Both tracks were preceded by the chart-smashing hit ‘Celebrity’, which dropped in January.

In a four-star review of the album, NME described IU as “a force to be reckoned with”, adding that “nearly 13 years into her career, there’s no one in the K-pop scene who does it quite like IU or can match her level of artistic authenticity”.

In a recent interview with ELLE Korea, the vocalist revealed she felt she was in a “new chapter” of her life as she approaches her thirties. “I’m going to enjoy it and do my best to learn more about myself. The way I think about things is totally different now,” she said. “I keep meeting different versions of me. But no matter which version, I’m satisfied with myself.”