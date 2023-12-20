IU to guest star on new episode of BTS Suga’s talk show ‘Suchwita’

Singer IU has been teased as the next guest of Suga’s Suchwita, a talk show hosted by the BTS rapper.

Yesterday (December 19), the preview for the 24th episode of Suchwita was released, teasing IU’s upcoming appearance on the show. The preview teases the new guest as one of Suga’s “same-age friends”, as both musicians were born in 1993.

While IU’s face is obscured in the preview, the singer references the pair’s first collaboration single ‘Eight’ as she waves in the camera, saying that she had meant to come on the show sooner.

Suga then references a previous conversation between the pair on IU’s Palette, where he complained that IU did not invite him to her headlining ‘Golden Hour’ concert earlier this year.

“Not this again… You’ll still be talking about this when we are 40,” she replied. Elsewhere in the preview, IU and Suga promise to appear as guests for one another’s concerts someday.

The 24th episode of Suchwita will be released on December 26 at 6pm KST.

Suga first launched Suchwita in December 2022, and has since featured celebrities like Epik High’s Tablo, Uhm Jung-hwa and his fellow BTS bandmates on the show.

Its title is a spin on his 2020 mixtape track ‘Daechwita’, and a shortened form for the phrase “time to drink with Suga” in Korean, as the episodes often include Suga sharing a few drinks with his guests.

Back in April, Suga appeared as a guest on IU’s own talk show, IU’s Palette to discuss his solo album ‘D-Day’. That episode marked the first time the pair performed their 2020 single ‘eight’ together.