IVE nod to Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ on new single ‘After LIKE’

Rising K-pop girl group IVE have dropped their third single album ‘After LIKE’ today (August 22).

Its title track prominently interpolates Gloria Gaynor’s iconic 1978 hit, ‘I Will Survive’, written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris. Accompanying its release was an energetic music video starring the six-member Starship Entertainment act, who unite in the chorus to showcase dynamic choreography and end the video with a dazzling, fireworks-filled finale.

“Don’t you dare doubt what I just said / I’m not just saying I like you / What’s after ‘LIKE’?”, the members demand through the pre-chorus.

‘After Like’, a label statement said, is about girls and women being confident in their emotions and pursuing what they want in love. Rapper Mad Clown and IVE’s Rei co-wrote the song’s rap verse, which was then delivered by Rei and fellow member Gaeul.

This is IVE’s third single album and their second release in 2022 following ‘Love Dive’ in April. The new single-album also includes the B-side track ‘My Satisfaction’.

Earlier in May, the sextet performed their first-ever overseas gig at KPOP.FLEX’s inaugural festival in Germany.

The members of IVE are group leader An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young (both formerly of IZ*ONE), Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo. Debuting with their first single album ‘Eleven’ in December 2021, they are Starship Entertainment’s other currently active girl group besides WJSN.