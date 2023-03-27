IVE drop carefree music video for pre-release single ‘Kitsch’

K-pop girl group IVE have unveiled their new single ‘Kitsch’ ahead of their upcoming first studio album.

Today (March 27), the Starship Entertainment act unveiled their music video for ‘Kitsch’, the pre-release single to their upcoming debut studio record. The new song will be part of their album ‘I’ve IVE’ arriving on April 10.

The colourful visual features the IVE members performing the track from a rooftop parking lot and posing confidently atop thrones. Later in the video, they take turns strutting down a runway while the others dance behind them.

“Our own carefree nineteen’s kitsch / Haven’t ever tried this custom fit / Posting on my feed and like it / Everyone’s entranced they all press like it,” they sing in the pre-chorus.

In addition to ‘Kitsch’, IVE’s upcoming studio album will also include new tracks ‘Blue Blood’ and ‘Not Your Girl’, which the group previously performed at their first concert ‘The Prom Queens’ in Seoul last month.

Following the release of ‘I’ve IVE’, the six-member group will be embarking on their first Asia tour ‘The Prom Queens’ in June. IVE are set to perform in cities like Manila, Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok.

The upcoming album is set to arrive about eight months after the release of IVE’s third single album ‘After LIKE’. The track, which interpolates Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’, and its predecessor ‘Love Dive’ were named two of NME’s best K-pop songs of 2022.

IVE first debuted in December 2021 with the single ‘ELEVEN’. The girl group comprises former IZ*ONE members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young, as well as members Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo.