IVE’s Liz and Rei team up with LANY for ‘After LIKE’ performance

Members Liz and Rei of rookie K-pop girl group IVE have collaborated with American pop band LANY for a performance of their single ‘After LIKE’.

On October 23, 1theK Originals uploaded the video of the performance to its official YouTube channel, kicking off its brand-new ‘Kollabo’ project. In the new clip, LANY frontman Paul Jason Klein sings a new English-language verse and chorus for IVE’s ‘After LIKE’, while the K-pop idols perform the song’s original Korean lyrics.

“You never know, my mind could change / It’s back and forth, like everyday / ‘Cause I don’t even know what I’m thinking,” sings Klein on the reworked opening verse, while his bandmate Jake Clifford Cross handles percussion.

The artists also collaborated on a performance of LANY’s 2021 song ‘dna’ from their fourth studio album ‘gg bb xx’. This version has Liz and Rei staying true to the original and singing its English lyrics.

The new performances are the latest in a string of recent collaborations between K-pop singers and American artists. Earlier this month, (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie teamed up with singer-songwriter Lauv to perform his August single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, while LE SSERAFIM vocalists Huh Yun-jin and Kim Chae-won sang their new B-side track ‘Good Parts’ with songwriter Salem Ilese.

IVE released ‘After LIKE’ in August this year along with the B-side track ‘My Satisfaction’. In a four-star review of the release, NME wrote: “This is an arc in their story where they blossom as young women well-accustomed to the nuances of love, all while developing their own signature sounds and visual concepts. “