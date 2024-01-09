IVE tease upcoming collaboration with Saweetie, ‘All Night’

K-pop girl group IVE have announced their upcoming new single ‘All Night’, a collaboration with American rapper Saweetie.

Today (January 9), IVE dropped the first teaser for ‘All Night’, their upcoming collaboration with Saweetie. The song will be released next Thursday (January 18) at 7pm ET / Friday (January 19) at 9am KST, and is available for pre-save now via Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes.

Notably, ‘All Night’ appears to sample or be a remake of Icona Pop‘s hit 2013 single of the same title, with IVE singing the chorus of the latter in their new snippet: “With the love this deep, we don’t need no sleep / And it feels like we could do this all night”.

IVE recently won big during the Korean awards season, bringing home an Album Bonsang at the 38th Golden Disc Awards, a Best Artist at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards and Album of the Year at the 2023 Melon Music Awards, among others.

The girl group also previously announced the stops and dates for their 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour, featuring legs in Japan, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

In related news, Icona Pop released ‘Club Romantech’, their first album in 10 years, in September 2023. The record featured Joel Corry, Sofi Tukker, Yaeger, Ultra Nate and Galantis among the collaborators.

Earlier that year, Icona Pop teamed up with Galantis for their single ‘I Want You’, which came off the back of the 10th anniversary of Charli XCX collaboration ‘I Love It’.