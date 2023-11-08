IVE announce 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour

K-pop girl group IVE have announced the stops and dates for their upcoming 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour.
Today (November 8), IVE announced the dates for the upcoming Asia, US, Europe, Latin America and Australia legs of their 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour. This comes just a month after they kicked off the tour in October with two shows in Seoul, South Korea.
The K-pop girl group will kick off the Asia leg of their newly announced tour in November 2023, with two shows in Yokohama, Japan. It’ll then resume in January 2024 and run into early-March, with more stops in Japan, plus concerts in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and more.
The US leg of IVE’s ‘Show What I Have’ world tour will begin in mid-March 2024, in the California city of Los Angeles. Thereafter, the girl group will play a second show in California, before heading to Texas, Georgia, Illinois and New Jersey.
Following a two-month break, IVE will kick-star the Europe leg of their upcoming tour in June 2024, featuring stops in London, Berlin, Barcelona and more. In late-June, the girl group will also play three shows in Latin America.
In July 2024, the K-pop act will return to Asia for two more shows in Hong Kong and the Philippines, before headed down under for two Australia concerts, in the cities of Melbourne and Sydney.
According to a newly release poster for IVE’s 023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour, more dates will be announced soon. The venues, ticketing details and more for the tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.
The dates for IVE’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour are:
OCTOBER 2023
07: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium (FINISHED)
08: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium (FINISHED)
NOVEMBER 2023
15: Yokohama, Japan
16: Yokohama, Japan
JANUARY 2024
13: Jakarta, Indonesia
14: Jakarta, Indonesia
27: Bangkok, Thailand
31: Fukuoka, Japan
FEBRUARY 2024
01: Fukuoka, Japan
07: Osaka, Japan
08: Osaka, Japan
17: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
24: Singapore, Singapore
MARCH 2024
02: Taipei, Taiwan
13: Los Angeles, California
16: Oakland, California
20: Fort Worth, Texas
24: Atlanta, Georgia
26: Rosemont, Illinois
29: Newark, New Jersey
JUNE 2024
04: Paris, France
07: Barcelona, Spain
10: Berlin, Germany
13: Amsterdam, Netherlands
16: London, England
23: Mexico City, Mexico
26: São Paulo, Brazil
30: Santiago, Chile
JULY 2024
06: Hong Kong, China
13: Manila, Philippines
25: Melbourne, Australia
28: Sydney, Australia
The new tour announcement comes just a month after IVE released their first mini-album, ‘I’VE MINE’. The record was led by the single ‘Baddie’, and also featured the songs ‘Either Way’ and ‘Off The Record’.
IVE’s upcoming ‘Show What I Have’ world tour follows their 2023 ‘The Prom Queens’ Asia tour, which featured shows in Manila, Singapore, Bangkok and more.