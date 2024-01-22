IVE’s Wonyoung on working with Saweetie: “My heart was beating so fast”

IVE‘s Wonyoung has opened up about what it was like to work with Saweetie for their new English single, ‘All Night’.

Last week, IVE dropped their first-ever English single, ‘All Night’, featuring American rapper Saweetie. The song is notably a remake of Icona Pop‘s hit 2013 single of the same title.

Speaking about the release with Teen Vogue, member Wonyoung revealed that she “freaked out” when she learned that they were collaborating with Saweetie for the song, which had been in the works since last year.

“I really love her songs, so I was so excited and so thrilled to work with her,” she said. “The first time I heard that we were going to do a collaboration with her, my heart was beating so fast. When we met her, I was really so happy to see her, and we got individual photo selfies after the shoot.”

Wonyoung also spoke about how the girl group were “so enthusiastic” about releasing ‘All Night’, which is also their first-ever collaboration with another artist, because “everything feels new”.

Meanwhile, groupmate Yujin revealed that she “didn’t know” Icona Pop‘s original version of the song. “When I first listened to it, I felt like it was kind of familiar,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh, I’ve heard this song once or twice before’, but I couldn’t remember exactly where. It’s that kind of song.”

In other IVE news, Wonyoung recently won a lawsuit against controversial YouTuber Sojang over his alleged circulation of false information about the artist.