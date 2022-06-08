Ivey drop dreamy pop single ‘Pretty Boys’, announce tour

Ivey are back with a beat-laden new single, ‘Pretty Boys’, alongside news of a headline tour in support of the track.

‘Pretty Boys’ is a dreamy bubblegum-pop track. Its upbeat intro paves the way for sultry vocals from singer Millie Perks, as gentle electro beats uphold an air of levity. The song’s accompanying music video carries a similar vibe, keying in on the imagery of a stereotypical young girl’s bedroom.

Take a look at that video below:

In a press release, Perks declared the song to be dedicated “to all the single girls living their best lives, getting rid of the stereotypes, killing the label of ‘slut’ for girls who wanna have fun and sleep around, because it’s 2022 bish”.

Ivey’s ‘Pretty Boys’ tour will kick off on Thursday June 23 at Newcastle’s Hamilton Hotel. From there, the five-piece will saunter through Bondi, Wollongong, Melbourne and Byron Bay, before wrapping up at Brisbane’s Fellons Barrel House on Sunday July 9. Find all the dates below, with ticket info available here.

In among their headline tour, Ivey will also appear at a slew of festivals. July sees the outfit perform at Surface Festival on the Gold Coast, while in September, Ivey will appear at both Springtime and Jungle Love. At the latter, they’re billed alongside the likes of King Stingray, The Lazy Eyes and Budjerah.

Ivey’s ‘Pretty Boys’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 23 – Newcastle, Hamilton Station

Friday 24 – Bondi, Beach Road Hotel

Sunday 26 – Wollongong, North Gong Sundays

JULY

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Yah Yah’s

Saturday 8 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Sunday 9 – Brisbane, Fellons Barrel House