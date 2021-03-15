Ivy League Records posthumously releases founder Pete Lusty’s debut single

Ivy League Records has shared late founder Pete Lusty’s debut single ‘Shit I Don’t Have Time For’, under his posthumously-named garage band Snakeheads.

Released today (March 15), a year after Lusty passed away from cancer, the track features vocals by A. Swayze and The Ghosts‘ Andrew Swayze, who were one of the founder’s last signings prior to his death.

It’s a short-and-punchy rock number, harking back to the band’s idols such as The Clash and Buzzcocks. Listen to ‘Shit I Don’t Have Time For’ below:

Snakeheads were a joint venture between Lusty and longtime friend James Roden (The City Lights, John Reed Club), who met in high school. After individual careers took them around the globe, the pair found themselves back in Sydney in 2014 and began jamming together weekly, along with drummer Kit Warhurst and James’ brother Harry Roden on bass.

“We only wanted to play what we loved at 15 years old, with no pressure and no point,” James said in a press statement.

In 2019, they began working on recordings in the studio with producer Wayne Connolly, but Lusty’s cancer diagnosis cut their musical journey short. They ended up with seven songs by the time he passed away, including ‘Shit I Don’t Have Time For’.

More singles are expected to come from the band, who have been working on the pre-recorded material since Lusty’s death.