J Balvin announces 2022 tour on ‘The Tonight Show’, performs ‘In Da Getto’

J Balvin announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he’ll be heading on tour next year in support of his new album ‘Jose’.

Appearing on the program on Thursday (September 9), Balvin was quizzed by host Fallon about rumours of a tour announcement.

“There were rumours of you announcing a tour or going on tour,” Fallon said, “and you haven’t done anything or said anything that you’re going to. But is there anything you would like to tell me?”

“Besides that I love you?” Balvin joked in response, before adding, “Yes! Jose’s tour! We’re gonna start in the West. Are you guys ready?”

Balvin’s 27-date ‘Jose’ tour will kick off in San Antonia in April 2022, with shows planned for Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Boston and more. Find the full run of dates below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday September 17 and will be available through Ticketmaster.

He also performed the Skrillex and Tainy-produced ‘In Da Getto’ while on the show, which is sampled from the ’90s dance track ‘In De Ghetto’. Watch that below.

Balvin released ‘Jose’ on Friday (September 10), marking his sixth studio album and the follow-up to last year’s ‘Colores’.

The 24-track record features a number of collaborations, including previously released cuts ‘Otra Noche Sin Ti’ with Khalid and 2020’s ‘Un Día (One Day)’ with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny. His recent August single ‘Que Locura’ also appears on the record.

J Balvin’ 2022 tour dates are:

APRIL

Tuesday 19 – San Antonio, AT&T Center

Wednesday 20 – Austin, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Friday 22 – Tucson, Tucson Arena

Saturday 23 – Las Vegas, Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday 24 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena

Tuesday 26 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday 27 – Portland, Moda Center

Saturday 30 – San Jose, Sap Center

MAY

Sunday 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

Wednesday 4 – El Paso, Don Haskins Center

Thursday 5 – Laredo, Sames Auto Arena

Friday 6 – Houston, Toyota Center

Saturday 7 – Hidalgo, Payne Arena

Sunday 8 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

Wednesday 11 – Fort Meyers, Hertz Arena

Friday 13 – Miami, FTX Arena

Saturday 14 – Orlando, Amway Center

Sunday 15 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Wednesday 18 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center

Friday 20 – Washington, Capital One Arena

Saturday 21 – Newark, Prudential Center

Sunday 22 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

Wednesday 25 – Bridgeport, Webster Bank Arena

Thursday 26 – Boston, TD Garden

Friday 27 – Montreal, Centre Bell

Saturday 28 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

JUNE

Saturday 4 – San Juan, Choliseo