Watch J Balvin’s video for new single ‘Tu Veneno’

J Balvin has released a music video for his new single, ‘Tu Veneno’.

The hard-hitting reggaeton track, which was produced by Sky Rompiendo and Taiko, premiered yesterday (March 19).

It dropped alongside a music video – directed by José-Emilio Sagaró – in which Balvin laments a fictional love interest who left him looking for more.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Tu Veneno’ below:

‘Tu Veneno’ is the second single to be released from the Colombian star’s upcoming as-yet-unannounced new album, following the release of last month’s lead single, ‘Ma’ G’. That track also dropped with an official music video, filmed in Balvin’s hometown of Medellín.

Last month it was announced that Balvin would feature on a special anniversary album for the Pokémon franchise, titled ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’, alongside Post Malone, Katy Perry and one more musician who is yet to be revealed.

Revealing the news in an interview with Rolling Stone, Balvin said the song will be performed in Spanish and expected it to drop soon.

“We’re gonna come up with a crazy song. It’s going to catch everybody’s ear,” he said.

Advertisement

Following the success of his collaborative album ‘OASIS’ with Bad Bunny in 2019, Balvin released a solo album, ‘Colores’, in March 2020.

That album won Best Urban Music album at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, where the rapper was nominated in a total of 13 categories.