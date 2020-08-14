J Balvin reveals coronavirus battle: “The virus is real and it’s dangerous”

J Balvin has revealed his recent battle with coronavirus, explaining that he is still in recovery after being diagnosed with the disease.

Accepting an award for his music video ‘Rojo’ at Premios Juventud 2020, a leading awards show for Spanish-speaking celebrities, the rapper urged fans to remain vigilant.

In a video from his home in Medellín, Colombia, he said, “At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it but I got it and I got it bad.

Advertisement

He continued, “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”

Balvin is the latest high-profile Colombian star to be diagnosed with the disease, following Karol G’s coronavirus battle last month.

In an Instagram live video watched by more than 100,000 fans, Karol told fans she had tested positive several weeks before the announcement but had not gone public with her diagnosis.

“First of all, thank you to all the people that have reached out to me. I hadn’t said anything because my parents are far away and I didn’t want them to worry about me,” the Reggaeton singer said.

Advertisement

“Because my new single [Ay DiOs Mío] was coming out, I didn’t want coronavirus to be the news. Now that the news is out, my parents are very nervous and if it was under any other circumstance, they’d be here by my side.”

In June, J Balvin teamed up with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy to release their collaboration ‘Un Día (One Day).