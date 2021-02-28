J Balvin shares colourful video for new track ‘Ma’ G’

J Balvin has shared a new track and video for ‘Ma’ G’, the first single from the reggaeton singer’s upcoming as-yet-unannounced new album.

The song was debuted at the boxing match this week between Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim in Miami. After walking Alvarez into the ring, Balvin then premiered the track at the venue.

The official music video for ‘Ma’ G’ was filmed in Balvin’s hometown of Medellín, Colombia – watch it below.

Alongside the new song and video, J Balvin is also set to appear alongside Post Malone and Katy Perry on a special anniversary record for the Pokémon franchise, titled ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’.

Balvin, Perry and Malone are three of 11 Universal Music Group artists creating songs for the record, to celebrate a quarter-century since Pokémon was launched. The trio and one other yet-to-be-revealed musician will also be releasing music videos to accompany their songs.

“We’re gonna come up with a crazy song. It’s going to catch everybody’s ear,” Balvin told Rolling Stone.

“It’s easy to make a Pokémon song if you just want that fan base, but we’re not close-minded. We want everybody to vibe with Pokémon.”

Last year, Balvin teamed up with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy for the collaboration ‘Un Día (One Day)’. The track came after his album ‘Colores’, which was released in March 2020.

A month after the release of the high-profile collaboration, Balvin revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, and urged fans to be vigilant in the fight against the pandemic.

In a video from his home in Medellín, Colombia, he said: “At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it but I got it and I got it bad.

He continued: “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”