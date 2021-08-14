J Balvin shares emotive new song ‘Que Locura’, unveils new album details

J Balvin has shared an emotive new song ‘Que Locura’ – you can listen to it below.

The Latin pop superstar also unveiled details of his new album, ‘Jose’, which will arrive on September 10.

The follow up to 2020’s ‘Colores’, the album is set to feature his latest single alongside ‘In da Getto’ – his collaboration with Shrillex and ‘7 de Mayo’.

Elsewhere, a collaboration with María Becerra, ‘¿Qué Más Pues?’, will feature, as will further collaborations with Jay Wheeler (‘Otro Fili’), Khalid (‘Otra Noche Sin Ti’) and the Grammy nominated ‘Un Día (One Day),’ with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy.

You can listen to ‘Que Locura’ here:

Last month (July 29), Skepta shared the first track from his upcoming new EP, ‘All In’ – called ‘Nirvana’.

The Spanish-infused single, featured Balvin and is taken from the grime icon’s recently announced five-track project, which also arrived last month (July 30). It was his first project since 2019’s ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’.

Back in May, Balvin spoke about his recovery from coronavirus, saying the virus “almost killed” him last year.

Balvin first revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in August last year. As reported by Billboard, during the Vax Live live-streamed concert over the weekend, the singer went into further detail on how serious his condition was. He also encouraged people from his native Colombia and across South America to get vaccinated.

“I had COVID before. It almost killed me,” Balvin said, “we don’t want people to feel what I felt. I want people to really know they have to vaccinate for themselves, for others, for the world.”