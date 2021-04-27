J Balvin shares trailer for documentary ‘The Boy From Medellín’

J Balvin has shared the trailer for his forthcoming documentary, The Boy From Medellín, scheduled for release next month.

The documentary follows the artist as he gears up to perform a stadium show in his Colombian hometown of Medellín. The concert, which took place in 2019, coincided with a series of nationwide protests spread across a number of months.

The trailer shows Balvin dealing with the significance of the concert, his anxiety and hesitation to get involved in the country’s politics.

Watch the trailer below:

The documentary was created by Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman and will arrive on Amazon Prime on May 7.

J Balvin has released three songs so far in the lead-up to his forthcoming – and currently untitled – new album, ‘Ma’ G’, ‘Tu Veneno’ and ‘Otra Noche Sin Ti’ featuring Khalid. The artist’s last record was ‘Colores’ in 2020, which earned him the Latin Grammy for Best Urban Album.

Earlier this year, it was revealed Balvin, along with Post Malone, Katy Perry and more artists, would record songs for a compilation record celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.

Balvin tested positive for COVID-19 last year, but has since recovered.

“My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous,” he said at the time.