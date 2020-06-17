J. Cole addresses Black Lives Matter in surprise single ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’

J. Cole has dropped a new surprise single today (June 17), ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’, addressing current issues associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On the track, Cole addresses a range of topics from capitalism, social media, police to celebrities. It’s the rapper’s first new music this year.

Watch the lyric video below:

Since Cole released his fifth studio album ‘KOD’ in 2018, he’s been teasing the release of its follow-up, titled ‘The Fall Off’, expected to be released sometime this year.

It’s currently unknown whether ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’ will feature in his forthcoming sixth studio album.

Last year, J Cole’s Dreamville Records label released the ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ compilation which featured contributions from artists on the roster, including Bas, Omen and Ari Lennox, joined by guests like DaBaby, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Nudy and Saba.

In 2019, Cole also announced he would no longer be making further guest appearances on music by other artists after his feature on the Gang Starr release ‘Family and Loyalty’. Prior the announcement, Cole was featured as a guest artist in projects from Miguel, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé.