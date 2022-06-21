J. Cole says Drake’s new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is “phenomenal”

J. Cole has shared his opinions on Drake‘s just-released seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, calling the record “phenomenal”.

Drake’s surprise seventh album dropped last Friday (June 17), just hours after the Canadian rapper announced it in an Instagram post. Coming as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ saw Drake take a drastic turn in style, and has proved to be a rather divisive release.

Some praised the creative venture into an LP full of club music, while others criticised it for being too unlike Drake’s previous efforts. One fan – whose comment received over 4,000 likes – wrote on Twitter: “The drake album isn’t house enough for any house heads and not rap enough for any of the rap heads lmaoooo”.

Advertisement

Cole was among the album’s fans, writing in his Instagram story: “Man. This Album is phenomenal. Point blank.”

J. Cole is rockin’ with Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind pic.twitter.com/vO7Ir06HlL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 17, 2022

In addition, Cole shouted the album out in a recent selfie taken with a fan. Holding his phone up in the fan’s shot, Cole showed he was listening to ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

Drake himself seemingly responded to criticism of his latest effort, saying in a video at what appeared to be an album release party: “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do. That’s what we do, we wait for you to catch up.”

In a three-star review, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams said ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ “surprises in many ways”, noting how the album “has all the makings of a summer smasher”.

Advertisement

“‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is an unexpected elevation from the bland trap, R&B remakes and Drake’s melancholic attitude to love we heard last time around.”

Despite releasing ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ only days ago, Drake has already teased his next body of work. “I got another ‘Scary Hours’ pack coming,” he said in a the inaugural episode of his SiriusXM show, Table For One. “I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the ‘Scary Hours’ pack. I love this shit.”