J. Cole teases release of new project ‘The Off-Season’

J. Cole has teased the release of his highly anticipated new project ‘The Off-Season’.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘KOD’ was expected to arrive last year, with Cole hinting in November that ‘The Fall Off’ would be released in 2020. However, the North Carolina rapper’s sixth studio album was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In December, Cole shared a rare Instagram post in which he gave fans an update on his forthcoming music plans.

Announcing what appeared to be three new projects, the Dreamville leader seemingly revealed that ‘The Fall Off’ will be preceded by two projects called ‘The Off-Season’ and ‘It’s A Boy’, the former of which looks like it’s about to be be released.

Taking to his Instagram story last night (April 30), Cole expressed his excitement over the upcoming project. “Just rode through the city to The Off-Season. Dawg…,” he wrote with a facepalm emoji. “Too excited.”

J. Cole just posted this on IG 😳 The Off-Season is really coming!!!! 🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UPc9Em7Hrh — Team DREAMVILLE (@Team_Dreamville) May 1, 2021

The news comes days after Dreamville rapper Bas revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that ‘The Off-Season’ was coming in two weeks.

“[Mind blown emojis] The Off-Season. pack your bags. [rocket emoji] in two weeks,” Bas wrote in the caption of a photo of J. Cole in the studio. Fellow Dreamville artist Cozz liked the post, seemingly confirming that the project will arrive this month.

Originally announced when Cole dropped his ‘Album Of The Year’ freestyle back in 2018, some speculated that ‘The Off-Season’ was a way of describing Cole’s 2018-2019 feature run, however it now appears it is a full-blown project.

In his December post, Cole also teased his retirement with the post’s caption: “I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…”

Meanwhile, Cole teased the release of more new music in October by resurrecting his ‘kiLL edward’ moniker on social media.