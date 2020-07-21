J. Cole to release two new tracks tomorrow, ‘The Climb Back’ and ‘Lion King On Ice’

J. Cole is set to release two new tracks called ‘The Climb Back’ and ‘Lion King On Ice’ tomorrow (July 22).

Taking to his Instagram account this evening (July 21), Cole confirmed that the duo of songs will be the first to be lifted from his upcoming new album ‘The Fall Off’, which follows on from 2018’s ‘KOD’.

Cole took on production duties for ‘The Climb Back’ and co-produced ‘Lion King On Ice’ alongside T-Minus and Jetson.

With his sixth record having been delayed due to the coronavirus, Cole also told his fans that he’s in no rush to complete the project. “No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing,” he explained.

The update captioned an official cover art image of two chained up dogs – you can check it out above.

Cole’s only release of the year so far has been ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’, a track that saw him address police brutality and the recent Black Lives Matter protests, as well as apparently call out Noname.

During a recent Instagram stream, EarthGang member Olu confirmed that ‘The Fall Off’ had been delayed by the current health crisis, but assured it was still “coming”. Cole hinted last November that the LP would be released at some point in 2020.