J-Hope of BTS releases debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ and fiery music video for ‘Arson’

J-Hope of BTS has released his debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ and a music video for ‘Arson’ – watch it below.

The video finds J-Hope staggering alone through a ruined landscape filled with burnt vehicles, and ends with a close-up on the artist with burns on his face, falling onto the ground as the word ‘ARSON’ blazes around him.

Watch the music video for J-Hope’s ‘Arson’ below:

‘Arson’ is the closing track of J-Hope’s 10-track album ‘Jack In The Box’, which was released today (July 15). The only other song shared from the project ahead of its release was the song ‘More’, which arrived on July 1.

‘Jack In The Box’ marks J-Hope’s debut solo album and the follow-up to his 2018 mixtape ‘Hope World’.

With the release of ‘Jack In The Box’, J-Hope becomes the first member of BTS to release new solo music as the septet go on a break from group activities and focus more on individual solo material. According to a press release from his label, Big Hit Music, ‘Jack In The Box’ will serve as a way for J-Hope to “break the mould and grow further”.

J-Hope is due to headline Chicago music festival Lollapalooza in August. He will be the first South Korean artist to headline a major music festival.

Earlier this week, it was announced that BTS will feature in three new shows that will stream on Disney+. These include an exclusive 4K concert film, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, an original travel reality show, In the Soop: Friendcation, will feature a star-studded cast including group member V and an original docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.