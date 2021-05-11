J Hus has been “hard at work” on his new album

J Hus has been “hard at work” on his third album, according to a source close to the rapper.

The artist, whose last album was 2020’s ‘Big Conspiracy‘, also reportedly wants to enlist Stormzy and Dave for his next record.

A source told The Sun [via Contact Music]: “Hus has been hard at work on the next album and is confident with what he’s got but he would like to get some of his mates on the record.

“Stormzy and Dave are two of the biggest names in British music at the moment and he has been talking to them both about doing something and some ideas have been thrown around.

“It’s really coming together now but getting them involved would really be the cherry on the cake.”

The news follows the rapper previewing two new tracks during an Instagram live session in March. He’d previously told fans that he was set to release a 26-track album later in 2021.

J Hus has just previewed this unreleased track on his Instagram Live and it is an absolute banger J Hus is making something special with his new album… pic.twitter.com/SOI9DLaZqW — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) March 19, 2021

“I’m back in the studio on March 1,” Hus wrote, before adding that he hopes the 26-track record will be ready “by August”.

In a five-star review of ‘Big Conspiracy’, NME‘s Dhruva Balram wrote: “With club-ready tracks sharing space with hard-won wisdom, J Hus’ second album is a brilliant, career-defining collection

“Hus rarely puts a foot out of place over 13 tracks,” he continued, adding: “The growth and progression here is stunning.”