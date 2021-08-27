J Hus hints that a new project could be on the way soon

J Hus has hinted that new music could be on the way soon.

The London rapper, whose last album was 2020’s ‘Big Conspiracy’, teased the new project on Twitter earlier this week (August 24).

The musician wrote: “Can’t lie deep down I know the uk scene need Hus back.”

Back in May, J Hus had been “hard at work” on his third album, according to a source close to the rapper.

He’s also reportedly wanted to enlist Stormzy and Dave for the next record.

J Hus had previously previewed two new tracks during an Instagram live session in March. One of the new efforts showed off laid-back pianos and a similar vibe to his acclaimed 2017 debut ‘Common Sense’, while the other track saw him teasing a heavier rap sound.

He’d previously told fans that he was set to release a 26-track album later in 2021.

“I’m back in the studio on March 1,” Hus wrote at the time, before adding that he hopes the 26-track record will be ready “by August”.

In a five-star review of ‘Big Conspiracy’, NME‘s Dhruva Balram wrote: “With club-ready tracks sharing space with hard-won wisdom, J Hus’ second album is a brilliant, career-defining collection.

“Hus rarely puts a foot out of place over 13 tracks,” he continued, adding: “The growth and progression here is stunning.”

J Hus was also among the winners at GRM Daily‘s 2020 Rated Awards last September as he picked up the prize for Best Album for ‘Big Conspiracy’.