J.I.D joins Listen Out line-up after Polo G axes Australia performances

J.I.D has joined the line-up for this year’s Listen Out, following the removal of Polo G from the music festival’s bill yesterday.

J.I.D’s addition to the line-up was announced today (September 15), and will see the Atlanta rapper perform at the festival’s first two dates in Melbourne and Perth. J.I.D will join fellow international line-up acts including Disclosure, Young Thug and Tove Lo, who will also share the bill with homegrown artists The Jungle Giants, Barkaa and Miiesha, among others.

The announcement of JID’s addition to Listen Out comes ahead of the festival’s first outing at Melbourne’s Catani Gardens next Friday (September 23). From there, the festival will head to Perth by the month’s end, before wrapping up the circuit with successive dates in Sydney and Brisbane from October 1. See Listen Out’s full line-up below.

J.I.D will perform at Listen Out in lieu of Polo G, who was announced on the line-up when it was first revealed in April. Early this morning, Polo G took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he had cancelled his Australian appearances, which included Listen Out’s first two dates as well as headline sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne.

“I’m not gonna be performing In Australia so to anybody who was anticipating seeing me I’m sorry”, Polo G’s post read. The reason for the cancellation of the shows — which would have marked the rapper’s first-ever performances in Sydney and Melbourne — remains unknown.

J.I.D’s Listen Out performance will mark the rapper’s first Australian appearance since 2020, when he featured on the line-up for Laneway Festival alongside headliners The 1975, Charli XCX and Ruel, among others. That year, he also completed a run of shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Last month, J.I.D released his third studio album ‘The Forever Story’. The project featured collaborators Kenny Mason, EarthGang and 21 Savage, the last of whom delivered a verse alongside Baby Tate on the album’s lead single, ‘Surround Sound’.