J-Milla, Stellie and Horror My Friend among nominees for SA Music Awards 2020

J-Milla, Stellie and Horror My Friend are among the artists nominated at this year’s South Australian Music Awards. The full list of nominees was unveiled today (October 8).

A broad range of genres are represented in the Industry Award categories, while a handful of newcomers, including EAST AV3, J-Milla and SEABASS, are nominated for artist awards.

Several winners from last year, including Jess Day and Horror My Friend, are once again nominated in the People’s Choice Awards portion of SAM. Find the full list of People’s Choice nominees below, and the list of Industry Voted nominees here.

Winners in 2019 included Adrian Eagle, who took out Best Solo Artist and Best Release on the back of his track ‘A.O.K’.

Electric Fields cleaned up in last year’s Electronic and Best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist categories.

The 2020 SAM Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 3. In August, organisers announced that the awards would go ahead with a ceremony to be conducted in keeping with the current COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

The SAM Award ceremony will take place at the University of Adelaide’s Cloisters and Lawns alongside the UNIBar, with the event moving from its usual formal seated format to a semi-outdoor one.

2020 South Australian Music Awards nominees

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS FINALISTS

BLUES & ROOTS

JimmyBay

Lucky Seven

Ollie English

Rat Tamango

The Streamliners

COUNTRY

Cassidy Rae Gaiter

Cookie Baker

Jessica Wishart

Matt Ward

Nathan May

ELECTRONIC

Hartway

Jethro

Lonelyspeck

Motez

Zac Eichner

EXPERIMENTAL ​

Heinous Crimes

Slowmango

SODA

Sons of Zoku

The Empty Threats

FOLK​

Katie Pomery

Loren Kate

Naomi Keyte

Siberian Tiger

Tom West

HEAVY

Alt.

Dirty Pagans

Hidden Intent

NO NO NO NO NO

Terminal Zero

HIP HOP

DyspOra

East AV3

Laitisi Diesa

Outside Lines

We Move Like Giants

JAZZ​

Alex Taylor

Django Rowe

Er@ser Description

Nick Pennington & Angus Mason

The Boys Club

POP ​

Ashton Fraser

Germein

Jess Day

MANE

The Montreals

PUNK​

Bitchspawn

Chelsea Manor

Collateral Damage

The Lizards

Wing Defence

ROCK​

Horror My Friend

Oscar the Wild

SEABASS

TOWNS

Venice Queens

SOUL/FUNK/R&B​

Elsy Wameyo

Isaac Thomas

Legs of Ivar

Leni

Wanderers