J-Milla, Stellie and Horror My Friend among nominees for SA Music Awards 2020

Divided between the People's Choice and Industry Voted Awards

By Anna Rose
J-Milla, Stellie and Horror My Friend are among the artists nominated at this year’s South Australian Music Awards. The full list of nominees was unveiled today (October 8).

A broad range of genres are represented in the Industry Award categories, while a handful of newcomers, including EAST AV3, J-Milla and SEABASS, are nominated for artist awards.

Several winners from last year, including Jess Day and Horror My Friend, are once again nominated in the People’s Choice Awards portion of SAM. Find the full list of People’s Choice nominees below, and the list of Industry Voted nominees here.

Winners in 2019 included Adrian Eagle, who took out Best Solo Artist and Best Release on the back of his track ‘A.O.K’.

Electric Fields cleaned up in last year’s Electronic and Best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist categories.

The 2020 SAM Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 3. In August, organisers announced that the awards would go ahead with a ceremony to be conducted in keeping with the current COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

The SAM Award ceremony will take place at the University of Adelaide’s Cloisters and Lawns alongside the UNIBar, with the event moving from its usual formal seated format to a semi-outdoor one.

2020 South Australian Music Awards nominees

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS FINALISTS

BLUES & ROOTS
JimmyBay
Lucky Seven
Ollie English
Rat Tamango
The Streamliners

COUNTRY
Cassidy Rae Gaiter
Cookie Baker
Jessica Wishart
Matt Ward
Nathan May

ELECTRONIC
Hartway
Jethro
Lonelyspeck
Motez
Zac Eichner

EXPERIMENTAL ​
Heinous Crimes
Slowmango
SODA
Sons of Zoku
The Empty Threats

FOLK​
Katie Pomery
Loren Kate
Naomi Keyte
Siberian Tiger
Tom West

HEAVY
Alt.
Dirty Pagans
Hidden Intent
NO NO NO NO NO
Terminal Zero

HIP HOP
DyspOra
East AV3
Laitisi Diesa
Outside Lines
We Move Like Giants

JAZZ​
Alex Taylor
Django Rowe
Er@ser Description
Nick Pennington & Angus Mason
The Boys Club

POP ​
Ashton Fraser
Germein
Jess Day
MANE
The Montreals

PUNK​
Bitchspawn
Chelsea Manor
Collateral Damage
The Lizards
Wing Defence

ROCK​
Horror My Friend
Oscar the Wild
SEABASS
TOWNS
Venice Queens

SOUL/FUNK/R&B​
Elsy Wameyo
Isaac Thomas
Legs of Ivar
Leni
Wanderers

