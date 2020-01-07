News Music News

Jack Antonoff is releasing a new Bleachers album this year

The 'Gone Now' follow-up is coming

Tom Skinner
Jack Antonoff Bleachers
Jack Antonoff performs live with Bleachers. CREDIT: Getty

Bleachers will release a new album in 2020, Jack Antonoff has revealed.

The New Jersey musician and producer last released a full-length under his Bleachers moniker with 2017’s ‘Gone Now’.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (January 6), Antonoff confirmed that the follow-up album will arrive at some point over the next 12 months.

“I’m putting out a bleachers album this year,” he told his followers.

This comes after fans were teased with the prospect of new material in March 2019. In response to one tweet calling for his band’s return, Antonoff revealed that he had been “working hard” on Bleachers’ third record.

“[I] have a few songs that I love and are part of B3. have this idea in my head and piecing it together … strange puzzle Zz strange desire etc,” he said at the time.

Over the course of last year, Antonoff produced Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘Lover’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, FKA Twigs’ ‘Magdalene’ and more.

He’s previously worked with Lorde and St. Vincent, and went on to win a Grammy for co-writing the title track of the latter’s ‘Masseduction’ LP.

In a four-star review of Bleachers’ ‘Gone Now’, NME concluded: “‘Gone Now’ proves [Antonoff] should be recognised as more than a writing partner or producer to the stars, but one of the stars himself.”

Bleachers’ first album, ‘Strange Desire’, came out back in 2014.

