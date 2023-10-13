Jack Antonoff on growing with Taylor Swift: ‘She Put an Amazing Amount of Belief in Me’

Jack Antonoff has opened up about his journey with his longtime friend and music collaborator Taylor Swift.

While appearing as a guest on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Antonoff said “I could quantify our relationship in very reductive ways about the things we agree on, the sounds we like. But the truth is, we’ve just grown together. She put an amazing amount of belief in me. And it’s powerful.”

The singer and producer also discussed the viral clip that showed how he and Swift were able to effortlessly write the bridge to Swfit’s song ‘Getaway Car’. “That video is popular for the perfect reason, which is that is the only time in my life, the million hours I spent in studios, that a camera was ever on…when magic actually happened,” he said.

Speaking to Billboard about his thoughts on working with Swift, Antonoff shared:“When I work with Taylor, there’s still just this person who has these life experiences and this remarkable gift of writing about them.”

He continued: “When we made ‘Anti-Hero,’ I just thought, ‘Wow, that’s so honest and funny, and also so sweet and so sad.'”

In other news, his band Bleachers recently released their latest track ‘Modern Girl’ marking the band’s first release under their new label home, Dirty Hit.

He also joined Lana Del Rey for a live duet of two songs during her headlining set at All Things Go Festival.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift reflected on the impact that Beyoncé has had on her over the years, describing her as “a guiding light throughout my career”.