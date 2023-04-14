Jack Antonoff responds to Megan Thee Stallion collaboration rumours

Jack Antonoff has responded to rumours about a potential collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

A video of a fan resembling Antonoff twerking onstage with Megan Thee Stallion surfaced on social media with the caption: “Jack Antonoff and Megan Thee Stallion collab coming soon.”

The video was taken during Stallion’s performance of her song ‘Let Me See It’, where she invited fans on stage to dance along with her. Attendees immediately noticed the Antonoff doppelgänger.

love to move but have to get back to work speak soon things are very busy ok https://t.co/xmCwP2AXS7 — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 12, 2023

Advertisement

The songwriter and producer replied to the video saying: “Love to move but have to get back to work. Speak soon, things are very busy OK.”

His reply sent Taylor Swift fans down a spiral, focusing on the “Speak soon” part of his response. It’s very similar to his long-time friend and collaborator’s album ‘Speak Now’ – which has been speculated to be the next release of her Taylor’s Version re-recordings.

The replies to the tweet have been swarmed with Swift’s fans using any kind of memes or theories to prove that Antonoff’s reply is a hint to the potential ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ release.

One fan said: “You can’t just casually use the word ‘speak’ with your audience and you damn well know that” while another said “speak soon? U better SPEAK NOW” with a meme of Swift attached to their reply.

In other news, the songwriter and producer is reportedly teaming up with Charli XCX to pen new music for A24’s upcoming film Mother Mary.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Antonoff’s band Bleachers, will headline Barn On The Farm festival later this year. This will be the band’s first ever UK festival headline appearance.

They will also be opening for The 1975 at their Finsbury Park show on July 2 alongside Cigarettes After Sex, The Japanese House and American Football.

Last year, he won the Songwriter Award at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards for his outstanding contributions to music for two decades and counting.

While accepting the award, he shared that songs are “like messages in a bottle you chuck out into the world and when you hear that one person, let alone a few people, let alone many people, let alone an award like this, it just makes you feel recognised for these thoughts you have.”