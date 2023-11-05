Jack Antonoff reveals which song on ‘Lover’ is his and Taylor Swift’s “favourite”

Jack Antonoff has revealed which song on ‘Lover‘ has “always” been his and Taylor Swift‘s “favourite”.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Antonoff talked about recording and writing ‘Lover’ with the popstar. The Bleachers frontman appeared to also perform his new song ‘Modern Girl’, which appears on the Sex Education season four soundtrack.

In particular, he talked about the process of writing ‘Cruel Summer’, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 last month four years after its release thanks to TikTok. Antonoff produced much of the album with Swift, having sustained a long-term collaboration with her since her pivot to pop on ‘1989‘.

“The idea of a single is just, what’s the song that if you could get your friends in the room, you’d play?” the Grammy-winning producer said. “And what happened with ‘Cruel Summer’ is a testament to that. It was always our favorite song on the album. Then with nothing, no gas in the fire, with no one on the business side doing anything, just kids started playing it more and more.”

In a social media video recorded with Swift, Antonoff went on to call ‘Cruel Summer’ “the song that we said was the best song, but we thought, ‘Oh, you know what? This will be our secret best song.’”

“We just wanted to say thank you so much for making ‘Cruel Summer’ a Hot 100 No. 1, and it’s not even summer anymore,” Swift added. “It’s deep fall, I’m wearing a sweater.”

Antonoff and Swift have exchanged praise for each other recently. Antonoff recently told Sunday Today that the singer “put an amazing amount of belief in me“, calling it “powerful”.

For her part, Swift has called Antonoff “one of my best friends in the world”: “We will continue working together til 2089.” She’s also gone on to jokingly quip: “How can he be 6 years older than me and also somehow still be my precocious young son? We may never know.”