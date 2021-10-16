Jack Botts drops ‘Live At Miami Marketta’ EP, details 2022 Australian tour

Brisbane singer-songwriter Jack Botts has released a six-track EP titled ‘Live At Miami Marketta’ – recorded at the titular Gold Coast venue, which Botts noted is one of his favourites – and announced a sprawling national tour for the first quarter of 2022.

The live record comes hot on the heels of Botts’ third EP, ‘Slow Mornings’, which landed back in June. What’s interesting is that ‘Live At Miami Marketta’ doesn’t actually feature any songs from that release, instead drawing from Botts’ 2019 EP ‘Northern Rivers’ and 2018’s ‘Summer Nights’.

It does, however, feature an all-new song titled ‘Ooh La La’, which Botts said in a press release was written “years ago, way before I even thought about making music a career”.

Take a look at the official video of Botts performing ‘Ooh La La’ below:

On his decision to release a live EP, Botts said: “I love touring, I love playing live, and more so, I love playing on stage with my mates. We’ve been playing together for a few years now, busking on the streets and on stages here and there when our tours lined up. So when we finally did a big tour together, I really wanted to bring some of the live experience to life.

“It’s basically just a super fun jam session with all your mates. Miami Marketta has been very supportive of us and our music for a while, so it only felt fitting to record this live at a sold out show on the Gold Coast.”

Botts also noted that ‘Ooh La La’ was inspired by the “bluesy” and “edgy” music he grew up with. “I think its super raw and gutsy,” he said, “so I never really knew when I would record or release it to add to my catalogue of music, but here we are.

“I really have to acknowledge the boys, Feli, Dusty and Benny for their musicianship and feel on, not only ‘Ooh La La’, but on a lot of these live tracks. I never really thought about how this track would sound in a studio environment, but these guys have really helped shape the feel of this song.”

Alongside the EP’s release, Botts announced an enormous national tour set to kick off in January. There are 32 dates on the itinerary – not including Botts’ set at this year’s NYE On The Hill in Gippsland – with ten shows locked in for Victoria, seven for NSW, four for Tasmania, six for Queensland, two for WA, and one each for SA and the ACT.

Tickets for all dates of the run are on sale now via Botts’ website.