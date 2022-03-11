Jack Botts has feel-good sentiments in new single in ‘Mine, Mine, Mine’

Brisbane singer-songwriter Jack Botts returns with his first new music of the year, dropping a groovy acoustic single, ‘Mine, Mine, Mine’.

The song’s premise sees the indie-folk artist reflect on a long-distance relationship through times of COVID. In a press release, Botts said: “I’ve always wanted to write a track like ‘Mine, Mine, Mine’. It’s a little different to the genres and style of music I’d usually write, but it was a super fun one to bring to life.

“More of a ‘cheeky’ kind of approach to a story in terms of the writing, but musically, it was super cool to bring in a bit of a bluesy aspect and groove to front.”

Clocking in at just over two minutes, ‘Mine, Mine, Mine’ is smooth, chill, with a lightly picked acoustic guitar opening the track before the syrupy croon of Botts’ voice breaks out with a warm melody, complemented by sincere and positive lyrics.

Listen to ‘Mine, Mine, Mine’ below:

The release of ‘Mine, Mine, Mine’ today (March 11) comes just as Botts prepares to wrap up a whopping 40-date tour of the country, which began on New Year’s Eve with NYE On The Hill in Gippsland, VIC. Botts sees out the mammoth run with just two more shows in WA over the weekend.

From there, Botts will dive straight into his debut international tour, hitting up the UK and Europe on a 22-date run throughout the rest of March and into April.

In October 2021, Botts released his first live EP, ‘Live At Miami Marketta’, hot on the heels of ‘Slow Morning’, Botts’ third EP, released just four months prior.

On his reasons behind releasing a live EP, Botts said at the time: “I love touring, I love playing live, and more so, I love playing on stage with my mates.

“So when we finally did a big tour together, I really wanted to bring some of the live experience to life.”