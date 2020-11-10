Jack Colwell announces remix EP ‘Swanlux’

Jack Colwell has announced a new remixes EP, ‘Swanlux’, featuring reworked versions of songs from his debut album ‘Swandream’.

The six-track offering features the previously-released remix of ‘In My Dreams’ by Cocteau Twins‘ Robin Guthrie, alongside a new version of the same song by Wolf Alice‘s Joel Amey.

Marcus Whale will rework ‘I Am a Dog’, Rainbow Chan will remix ‘A Spell’, while Colwell has also added a recording of his own: a 2018 home demo of ‘In My Dreams’, titled ‘Jackie’s Dream’.

My final release for the year will be out next Friday! A remix EP called, ‘SWANLUX’. I’m thrilled to have @chunyinrainbow and @marcuswhale remix ‘A Spell’ and ‘I Am A Dog’ respectively, and I have included one of my home recordings, ‘Jackie’s Dream (In My Dreams 2018 demo)’ x pic.twitter.com/P1FvA4TU6H — Jack Colwell (@jackcolwell_) November 10, 2020

‘Swanlux’ will be released November 20. It’s set to be the last release from Colwell this year, following ‘Swandream’ and the live EP ‘Live at Golden Retriever Studios’.

‘Swandream’ was released in May, and NME named it one of the best Australian albums of the year so far, describing it as “the perfect album for 2020 thanks to its combination of warmth, fear, intimacy and often confronting lyrics by someone who has clearly known a lot of personal isolation before anyone had even heard of lockdowns”.

In an interview with NME, Colwell spoke about how trauma initiated his journey as a songwriter.

“When I started experiencing really traumatic events in my life as a teenager, I began songwriting as a way to process that and to work through it,” he said.

“And that has always been the case. I mean, that’s why I’ve always written songs: as a way to unpack emotional events for myself. Songwriting has always been a way for me to re-find myself and to make sense of my trauma.”