Jack Colwell, Marcus Whale and Ali Barter lead Isol-Aid #22 lineup

Livestream festival Isol-Aid returns for its 22nd consecutive iteration this weekend, with a lineup lead by Jack Colwell, Marcus Whale and Ali Barter.

In addition to his performance, Colwell is launching his live EP ‘LIVE – at Golden Retriever Studios’ by curating a portion of the festival. He’ll kick off with Anna Cordell, before a live audience Q+A with Whale to discuss their respective new releases. Andy Bull and Phebe Starr are Colwell’s two other choices.

Another segment of the festival this weekend is curated by tourism body Explore Bendigo, seeking to promote the Victorian town during Stage 3 lockdowns. They’ve chosen local acts including Dead Clampets (Dean Muller of Cosmic Psychos), Huck Hastings, Four Lions Duo and more.

This weekend’s edition of Isol-Aid kicks off at 2:55pm AEST this Sunday (August 16) on each artist’s respective Instagram account.

As usual, the festival’s 22st event features an original artwork from artist Sebi White. This week, it’s a riff on the 5km radius Melbourne residents are confined to under Stage 4 lockdown.

Last month, Isol-Aid received a “game-changing” $200,000 grant from the Victorian government’s latest round of support for the music and arts industries. Per The Music Network, the online festival can now cover artist performance fees, employ six behind-the-scenes staff and continue for many more months.

The festival has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March following the implementation of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

“There are people with physiological and psychological barriers preventing them from accessing live shows; perhaps they experience anxiety in crowds, or they physically can’t get to shows, or they’re pregnant, or can’t afford babysitters,” Ulman explained.

“I don’t think virtual shows will ever ever ever replace being at festivals or being at live gigs, and I wouldn’t expect them to. But I absolutely think there’s room for both.”

As always, Isol-Aid is free to watch, but audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival or purchase merchandise. All donations raised go directly to the artists and their teams. Proceeds from merchandising sales go towards running costs and the festival’s tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design teams.