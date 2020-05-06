Jack Colwell releases new single ‘A Spell’ featuring Sarah Blasko

Sydney singer-songwriter Jack Colwell has released ‘A Spell,’ the fourth single from his debut album.

The track was premiered on Pilerats earlier today (May 6), ahead of being released to streaming platforms tomorrow. It features Sarah Blasko, who also produced Colwell’s entire debut album ‘Swandream.’

In a statement regarding the song, Colwell explained that the song “was written after struggling with a severe depressive episode that left me in hospital.”

“It is a song, but at the same time it is also an enchantment,” he said.

“[L]ike songs that come from folklore or another time; a musical spell that when sung or performed unleashes some kind of power.”

The song was released with an accompanying music video, animated by Todd Fuller.

Watch it below:

Colwell went on to describe the experience of collaborating with Blasko on the new single as “a pure joy.”

“It was… [an] absolute honour to sing this song with Sarah,” he said.

“I imagine her voice and presence in the song like a watchful, omnipresent figure – guiding lost souls from a distance to greener pastures.”

Colwell also added that ‘A Spell’ will be the closing track on ‘Swandream,’ due out May 29.

This new single comes closely after the release of ‘I Will Not Change My Ways,’ a collaboration between Colwell and Canadian violinist Owen Pallett.

The collaboration was the first new music in 2020 from Colwell, following his 2019 singles ‘In My Dreams’ and ‘Weak.’ All three tracks join ‘A Spell’ on the tracklist of ‘Swandream.’