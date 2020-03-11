Jack Colwell releases collaboration with Owen Pallett

Sydney singer-songwriter Jack Colwell and Canadian violinist Owen Pallett have teamed up for a new single.

‘I Will Not Change My Ways’ is the third single to be lifted from Colwell’s debut studio album, ‘Swandream’.

The song, written by Colwell and arranged by Pallett, was recorded in one take while Colwell was in Pallett’s native Toronto.

Listen to ‘I Will Not Change My Ways’ below:

In a press statement, Colwell explained that the song’s theme was “staying strong in the face of discrimination”.

“With so much uncertainty and fear in the world at this time, I wanted to release something resilient and hopeful”, he said.

“It’s an encouragement to be steadfast, against all odds.”

In a further tweet, Colwell described the experience of working with Pallett as “an absolute pleasure”, adding that he feels “very lucky” for it to have happened.

‘I Will Not Change My Ways’ follows the release of Colwell’ singles ‘In My Dreams’ last October and ‘Weak’ last November.

All three will appear on ‘Swandream’, which was produced by Australian singer-songwriter Sarah Blasko and is tentatively set for release in May 2020.

Pallett, best known for his work as an auxiliary member of Arcade Fire, was last seen on The Mountain Goat’s 2019 studio album ‘In League With Dragons’ where he served as both producer and arranger.