Jack Colwell announces ‘SWANDREAM’ album launch shows

Jack Colwell has announced a pair of launch shows for his debut album, ‘SWANDREAM.’

The shows will take place at the Oxford Art Factory, in Colwell’s hometown of Sydney.

Colwell will play two shows on the same night, one at 6pm and one at 9pm.

To adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions, each show will be socially distanced and operate at a limited capacity of 60 people per show.

In addition, Colwell has revealed that $2 of every ticket sold will go to Black Rainbow. The not-for-profit organisation works to support mental health and suicide prevention within the Indigenous LGBTQ+ community in Australia.

Colwell has enlisted singer-songwriter Huck Hastings as support for both performances. Hastings released their debut EP, ‘Anthem for the End of the World,’ in May.

‘SWANDREAM’ was release in June. Speaking to NME Australia, Colwell elaborated on the album’s title.

“I think lots of queer people can identify with that swan story,” he said.

“[T]hey hope that they would grow into this beautiful swan once they have gone through this checklist of things that they need to change about themselves or become.”

“That is almost, in a way, what happened to me.”

In addition, ‘SWANDREAM’ was ranked by NME Australia as one of the best Australian albums of 2020 thus far.

Last month, Colwell released an acoustic EP consisting of live recordings of select ‘SWANDREAM’ tracks.