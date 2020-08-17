Jack Colwell announces ‘SWANDREAM’ album launch shows

Jack Colwell has announced a pair of launch shows for his debut album, ‘SWANDREAM.’
The shows will take place at the Oxford Art Factory, in Colwell’s hometown of Sydney.
Colwell will play two shows on the same night, one at 6pm and one at 9pm.
To adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions, each show will be socially distanced and operate at a limited capacity of 60 people per show.
Surprise! I am playing a REAL show! The @theoxfordartfactory is running COVID-SAFE, socially distanced gigs of limited capacity (60 persons per sitting). I will play one evening of shows to two sittings: 6pm and 9pm, on Oct 2nd. When SWANDREAM came out we were in lockdown, so this will be the official LIVE album launch! I am passionate about supporting LGBT+ causes and think we should “pay the rent” so I will be donating $2 from every ticket sold to @blackrainbowaus. And I am so lucky that one of my favorite artists Eric Zindorf @zindork (who made a lot of the SWANDREAM Merch!), went out of their way to design this incredible poster for the event. I will have a limited run of 50 editions screen-printed on heavyweight paper at the show. 100% of profits from these will also be donated to @blackrainbowaus. I’m thrilled to have young queer songwriter @huckhastings supporting. Huck also released a fantastic EP during lockdown and I hope this serves as a celebration for them, too. Tix are limited so get in quick! There may be a ~special~ guest at the shows. Link in bio to purchase.✨jx
In addition, Colwell has revealed that $2 of every ticket sold will go to Black Rainbow. The not-for-profit organisation works to support mental health and suicide prevention within the Indigenous LGBTQ+ community in Australia.
Colwell has enlisted singer-songwriter Huck Hastings as support for both performances. Hastings released their debut EP, ‘Anthem for the End of the World,’ in May.
‘SWANDREAM’ was release in June. Speaking to NME Australia, Colwell elaborated on the album’s title.
“I think lots of queer people can identify with that swan story,” he said.
“[T]hey hope that they would grow into this beautiful swan once they have gone through this checklist of things that they need to change about themselves or become.”
“That is almost, in a way, what happened to me.”
In addition, ‘SWANDREAM’ was ranked by NME Australia as one of the best Australian albums of 2020 thus far.
Last month, Colwell released an acoustic EP consisting of live recordings of select ‘SWANDREAM’ tracks.