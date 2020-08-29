Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks release new single ‘Perhaps I’ll Drift Away’

Perth outfit Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks have released their latest single ‘Perhaps I’ll Drift Away’.

The single marks the band’s second song for the year, following on from the release of ‘Half Frozen Beer’ in March.

Clocking in at just under four minutes, the new song follows a tried-and-true Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks formula, with vocalist and bandleader Jack Davies’ Australian lilt carrying the lyrics.

Listen to the new single below:

The band’s first release for the year, ‘Half Frozen Beer’, received warm reviews on the triple j ‘Unearthed’ website.

“it [sic] starts all slow and meandering then as it gets going, as the beer melts and everyone gets involved it becomes such a rollicking good time,” said Declan Byrne of ‘Home and Hosed’.

“Jack’s a special one. He and his coop spin a web of verbiage that you don’t mind getting tangled up in,” wrote ‘Unearthed’ host Dave Ruby Howe.

The track also saw the band win second place at the 2020 Western Australian Music Awards in the Song Of The Year category, with Fremantle-based artist Carla Geneve claiming first prize.

The group has been releasing music as Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks since 2018, making their debut with the song ‘Vegemite Sandwich’.

Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks have been touring their home state over the past few weeks and will play an all-ages single launch for ‘Perhaps I’ll Drift Away’ on Friday September 5. Find tickets here.