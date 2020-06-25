Jack Grace shares ‘A Ribbon’, his first single for 2020

Singer-songwriter Jack Grace has released a new single, ‘A Ribbon’, his first music for 2020. The track is accompanied by a lyric video, filmed and directed by Grace. Watch it below:

‘A Ribbon’ is Grace’s first release since his 2019 cover of ‘Slow Burn’ by Kacey Musgraves. It is also his first original track since 2018 when he released ‘owe you one’.

Advertisement

Grace co-wrote ‘A Ribbon’ with Hamish Mitchell, who directed the music video for Grace’s previously released single ‘BE4UGO’.

Per a press release, the Paris-based, Sydney-born artist said “‘A Ribbon’ deals with nostalgia, homesickness and mixed feelings about growing up with small-town dreams.”

“The day I wrote it I had this sensation that we were slowly waking from a hazy post-millennial suburban dream,” Grace explained.

“Lots of things they told us growing up didn’t pan out how we thought they would and there’s been hope and people lost along the way. ‘A Ribbon (Of A Modest Cold Suburbia)’ refers to that little piece of silver lining I’m hanging onto.”

Aside from his work as a performer, Grace is also an accomplished producer and arranger. His CV boasts collaborations with Ngaiire, Buoy, Eliott, Japanese Wallpaper, Oscar Key Sung and Lucian Blomkamp.

Advertisement

Grace plans to release more music in the near future, with a statement confirming that his “imprint on the music of 2020 is only just beginning with ‘A Ribbon’”.