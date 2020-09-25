Jack Gray drops reflective new pop single, ‘That Guy’

Sunshine Coast pop singer Jack Gray has dropped his latest single today (September 25), titled ‘That Guy’.

The track was premiered on triple j’s Home and Hosed last night (September 24) before landing on streaming services today.

It’s Gray’s second release for the year, following on from ‘I Got 3’ which he shared in June.

Listen to ‘That Guy’ below:

Discussing the track in a press release, Gray explained that it was inspired by his questionable behaviour in the early stages of his current relationship.

“‘That Guy’ is about a time when I was trying to balance hanging out with my mates, being dumb and doing stupid shit and nurturing the start of a relationship with my girlfriend,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy and I found myself making a lot of bad decisions. She somehow stuck by me through that phase and was able to reel me in when I couldn’t on my own”.

Last month, Gray joined Vera Blue for an instalment of YouTube’s Live Music Sessions. He opened for the ‘Lie To Me’ singer, performing ‘I Got 3’.

Introducing the song, Gray said, “I’ve played it on a livestream acoustically in my room, but I have not played it with a band so this is the first time.”