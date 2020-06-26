GAMING  

Jack Gray releases brand new single ‘I Got 3’

His first release of 2020

By Jackson Langford
Sunshine Coast pop artist Jack Gray has released his new single today (June 26), titled ‘I Got 3’. Listen to it below.

‘I Got 3’ is Gray’s first official release of 2020, following on the release of one-off 2019 single ‘Friends Like These’.

“‘I Got 3’ is about that moment in a relationship when you start to wrestle with the powerful feelings you have for the other individual,” Gray said in a statement.

“You want to express yourself and tell that person how you feel, but you’re just unsure how. It’s like that night when you’re out having an amazing time, and you realise you can no longer hold back the words.

“‘I Got 3 is all about that feeling,” he continued. “The desire of wanting to express your emotions, but not yet entirely sure of how.”

While the song might be Gray’s first official release of the year, he did collaborate with JEFFE for their entry into triple j Unearthed‘s #DIYSupergroup competition earlier this year.

Their entry, ‘Apocalypse’, was one of five finalists for the competition, which gave Australian artists the chance to create their own song using samples provided by the likes of Tame Impala, Flume, Amy Shark, G Flip and more.

Gray is currently working on his first studio album and promises to have more material out throughout the year.

