Jack Harlow and Drake take over Kentucky Derby in cameo filled video

Jack Harlow has shared a new video for his track, ‘Churchill Downs’ featuring Drake. Watch the clip below.

The clip was filmed while the Louisville native and Drake were in attendance at this year’s Kentucky Derby. In the video, Harlow gets a baseball bat made, hangs out by the race track, and at one point, Drake makes an appearance and ends up dancing with Jack’s mom. The video also features cameos from Bryson Tiller, Druski, and DJ Drama.

Advertisement

In the track from his recently released album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, Jack raps, “The label used to wonder how I’m supposed to stand next to Vert.”

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert defended the rapper earlier this week, sharing that Harlow “doesn’t have white privilege”, after question marks surfaced around Harlow’s chart success. As suggested by TMZ, which filmed a short interview with Vert while he was on a fan meet-and-greet this month, Harlow’s success could be seen as “white privilege”.

Vert responded to the reporter’s question about whether Harlow “deserves all the hate he’s getting”. “Nah, he’s really good,” Vert told the interviewer as he turned to the camera.

When asked about the “white privilege”, Vert answered: “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege…nah, he’s signed to Black people.” The rapper was referencing Generation Now, DJ Drama’s label and an imprint of Atlantic Records that both Harlow and Vert have been signed to.

Recently, Jack wrote about his friendship with Pete Davidson in a new mini-essay for Time magazine. The rapper’s bond with the comedian started on a FaceTime call, and over the past couple of years they’ve collaborated on a number of things including a Saturday Night Live sketch about NFTs.