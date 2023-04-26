Jack Harlow announces surprise new album out this week

Jack Harlow has announced a surprise new album – find all the details below.

Titled ‘Jackman’ (Harlow’s first name), the record is due to arrive this Friday (April 28) via Generation Now and Atlantic.

The LP will serve as the rapper’s third full-length project, and follows on from his Grammy-nominated 2022 album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’.

A tracklist for ‘Jackman’ has not yet been revealed, but Harlow has shared its official cover artwork. “Jackman. My new album. Out this Friday 4/28,” he captioned the image – check it out below.

Harlow is set to perform at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 27 before returning to the same venue on July 8.

Last November, the Kentucky artist played a run of UK headline shows in support of his 2022 album. Harlow’s gig at Wembley Arena in London saw him bring out Dave for a special rendition of ‘Starlight’.

In a three-star review of that concert, NME said that Harlow “refuse[d] to rest on his laurels”, adding: “From both artist and audience, there’s a distinct sense of release, which starts at fever pitch and ramps up as the gig goes on.”

Meanwhile, Harlow is due to make his acting debut in a remake of White Men Can’t Jump. He’ll star in the film as Jeremy, alongside Sinqua Walls (American Soul, The Breaks) playing the role of Kamal.

The movie is scheduled to arrive on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (internationally) on May 19 – watch the trailer here.