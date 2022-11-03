Jack Harlow brings out Dave for ‘Starlight’ at Wembley Arena

Jack Harlow brought out Dave for a performance of ‘Starlight’ during his show at Wembley Arena tonight (November 3).

“Can I bring a friend out?” the rapper asked his 12,500-strong audience, before bringing Dave out of the wings. “Out of everyone I’ve met in this industry, Dave is one of the truest friends I have.”

You can see a clip of Dave’s take on Harlow’s song – and fans’ reaction to it – below.

as if jack harlow brought out dave tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/rZO3G0wNCw — charIey🌺 (@aintitgolden) November 3, 2022

DAVE AND JACK HARLOW???? BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE — eves (@evankia) November 3, 2022

Jack Harlow bringing out Dave at his London show tonight was a whole moment. 🤩 — Marika Malliaris (@HeyMixi) November 3, 2022

Great concert from @jackharlow at @OVOArena bought on stage Dave to perform Starlight. Was poppin! pic.twitter.com/3Nx3xpbq0S — Harry (@Recylopse) November 3, 2022

Harlow’s Wembley Arena gig is the second UK stop of his first ever European tour off the back of his recent second album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’. He is set to play Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse tomorrow night (November 4), followed by Leeds O2 Academy and Nottingham’s Rock City on November 7 and 8 respectively.

Last weekend, Harlow made his second appearance on Saturday Night Live, in which he both hosted and performed, bringing ‘Lil Secret’, ‘First Class’ and ‘State Fair’ to the SNL stage. He also took part in a number of skits and gave the opening monologue.

“A lot of people have been saying I’m the goat,” Harlow started. “They don’t mean greatest of all time, they mean that one from Narnia.

“I don’t know what it is about me but people on the Internet, they like to roast me. I don’t mind, I think it’s funny.”

In NME‘s three-star review of ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, Kyann-Sian Wiliams wrote: “He’s always ready to deliver straight bars, a feat Jack Harlow again proves he’s great at on ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’.”