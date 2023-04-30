Jack Harlow calls himself the “hardest white boy” after Eminem on new song

Jack Harlow has declared himself to be the “hardest white boy” in rap since Eminem, making the bold claim in a bar on his new song ‘They Don’t Love It’.

Referencing an iconic line in Eminem’s 2002 song ‘Lose Yourself’, Harlow raps on the first verse of his new cut: “Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever / The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters / And hold the comments ‘cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

At the time of writing, Eminem has not yet responded to Harlow’s diss. The latter had previously made it known that he was a fan of Eminem’s, saying in a 2021 interview with Pitchfork that he considers the 8 Mile heavyweight to be an “icon”.

Have a listen to ‘They Don’t Love It’ below:

‘They Don’t Love It’ appears on Harlow’s just-released third album ‘Jackman’, which arrived on Friday (April 28) just two days after it was announced. It’s the follow-up to his Grammy-nominated 2022 album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, and comes ahead of his starring role in a new remake of White Men Can’t Jump. That will stream on Hulu in the US (and Disney+ internationally) on May 19.