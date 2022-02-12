Jack Harlow confirms new music is coming next week: “I need to drop”

Jack Harlow has confirmed that his new single will be released next week via a comedic video – check it out below.

Harlow released his last album ‘That’s What They All Say’ at the end of 2020 and despite a series of high profile collaborations with the likes of Lil Nas X, Eminem and Ty Dolla $ign, it’s been over a year since Harlow last shared a solo track.

Earlier this week, he released a minute-long clip poking fun at the lack of new music.

Advertisement

During a therapy session, his therapist asks Harlow how his work going before Harlow replies “jeez, where do I start?”

Sensing some stress, the therapist then says “I take it you haven’t picked a new single? I’m just saying this is our 28th session, it’s a little overdue. Even my daughter is asking ‘Mom, when is dropping his new song?’”

“I need to drop,” replied Harlow before confirming the new song will be out “next week”.

Check out the video below:

The caption for the clip then confirms a release date of February 18.

Advertisement

This isn’t Harlow’s first venture into acting though. Last year, he teamed up with Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live to help explain NFTs via an Eminem parody.

Dressed up like a caretaker, Harlow rapped “Here’s the thing about NFTs, it’s a non-fungible token you see. Non-fungible means that it’s unique, there can only be one – like you or me.”

Speaking about his relationship with Eminem on a Red Carpet Event at the 2021 MTV VMA’s Harlow said: “We didn’t get to meet, but we had a phone call that meant the world to me I haven’t shared it with the world yet, but I can’t wait until the world hears it. He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get.”

He continued: “Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire, letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, ‘You’re that. You’re dope.’ I’ve waited a decade to hear that. So it was special.”