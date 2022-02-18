Jack Harlow drops his first new solo track since 2020, ‘Nail Tech’

Jack Harlow has released his first new solo track since 2020 – you can listen to ‘Nail Tech’ below.

The Kentucky rapper, whose collaboration with Lil Nas X, ‘Industry Baby’, landed him his first Number One single last year, teased his latest track last week, sharing a minute-long clip poking fun at his lack of new music.

He then confirmed the release of ‘Nail Tech’ by posting the song’s artwork and its release date earlier this week.

Advertisement

Taking shots at those who have doubted him, Harlow raps on the track: “How the hell could you doubt us?/ I mean, back then it made sense, but it’s like, now what?/ Now they down to come ’round just to be ’round us/ You ain’t one of my dawgs, why do you hound us?/ It’s very few of you I like, but it’s a whole lot of y’all I don’t trust.”

The track, which is co-produced by Jahaan Sweet, NOVA CANYON, Boi-1da, Coleman, Angel López, Rogét Chahayed and Fierce, also hears Harlow celebrate his newfound status as a hugely successful artist.

The track comes alongside a video that stars City Girls rapper Yung Miami, and at one point sees Harlow mimic late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs while delivering a presentation for a new vibrator.

Watch the video for ‘Nail Tech’ below:

Harlow released his debut album ‘That’s What They All Say’ at the end of 2020 and despite a series of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Lil Nas X, Eminem and Ty Dolla $ign, it’s been over a year since he last shared a solo track.

Advertisement

He dropped his collaborative summer jam “SUVs (Black on Black)” with Pooh Shiesty back in August.

Meanwhile, Harlow has said that the Harry Potter books are responsible for bringing out a competitive side in his personality that has boded well for his career.

The rapper referenced J.K. Rowling’s fantasy novels during an acceptance speech at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch last December.