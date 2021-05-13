Jack Harlow issues statement after his DJ is charged with murder

Rapper Jack Harlow has issued a statement after his DJ Ronnie T. O’Bannon was charged with the murder of a woman in Kentucky.

O’Bannon, who is also known as Ronnie Lucciano, is suspected of shooting and killing Kasmira Nash at a pre-Kentucky Derby party at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in Louisville on May 1. Nash had been working as a bartender at the venue.

O’Bannon, who turned himself in on Tuesday (May 11), has been charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Courier Journal.

His bail has been set at $500,000, and he is expected to be arraigned on Monday (May 17).

In an Instagram story posted last night (May 12), Harlow said he was “devastated by the events that occurred over Derby weekend”.

“My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children and everyone else touched by this tragic death,” he wrote. “My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already.

“I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open.

“Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”

O’Bannon’s attorney Rob Eggert told the Courier Journal that his client will plead not guilty to the charges.

“Despite the negative portrayal on social media, Ronnie O’Bannon is an excellent person,” Eggert said. “He has worked for years with Jack Harlow and is a prominent DJ in his own right. I’m confident he’ll be exonerated at trial.”