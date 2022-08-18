Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to co-host MTV VMAs 2022

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J have been announced as the co-hosts of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Minaj, Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco are all set to perform on the night, with further live acts set to be announced soon.

MTV have confirmed today (August 18) that Harlow, Minaj and LL Cool J will all MC the VMAs this year.

The three co-hosts, who MTV say will bring a “more innovative and unique approach” to the hosting gig, will introduce key moments throughout the night, including live performances and awards presenters.

Harlow is nominated in seven awards categories at this year’s VMAs (as are Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar), while Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. LL Cool J previously received the honour in 1997.

Harlow and Måneskin have both withdrawn from scheduled appearances at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival in order to attend the VMAs 2022.

In a statement that was shared earlier this week, R&L organisers said that they were “saddened” that both acts had “decided to perform at an award show the same weekend they were confirmed to play Reading & Leeds”.

This afternoon, R&L confirmed that Charli XCX and AJ Tracey will be taking Måneskin and Harlow’s places respectively on the 2022 line-up. The festivals are due to kick off next Friday (August 26).