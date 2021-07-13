Jack Harlow has spoken of his responsibility to set an example for white fans and rappers in Black culture.
The Louisville artist, who released his debut album ‘That’s What They All Say’ last December, told Footwear News in a new interview that he “feels blessed to have a voice in this period”.
“…Because, one, I’m not a street artist, and two, I’m not Black,” Harlow explained. “The only thing keeping me here right now is that level of authenticity, of being myself.”
He also reflected on participating in a protest against the murder of Breonna Taylor, which took place in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky (the police officers involved in the fatal shooting did not face charges relating to her death).