Jack Harlow’s DJ claims he was “attacked” by woman he is accused of killing

A DJ for rapper Jack Harlow has claimed he was “attacked” by the woman he has been accused of killing at a Louisville nightclub earlier this month.

Last week, Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon turned himself into police and was charged with the murder of 37-year-old Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on May 1 and tampering with physical evidence.

O’Bannon, who is also known by the moniker Ronnie Lucciano, has pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

According to WDRB, in a court hearing on Monday (May 17), O’Bannon’s legal team petitioned to have his bond reduced from $500,000 to $50,000, which the judge agreed to the following day. His bond has been posted, and the DJ will be placed on home incarceration.

Elsewhere in the court filing, O’Bannon’s lawyer Rob Eggert said “there seems considerable evidence at this point that Mr. O’Bannon was attacked not once, but twice at Vibes Club by the deceased in this case”. This included an incident where Nash allegedly attacked O’Bannon with a champagne bottle.

O’Bannon, who is is part of the rapper’s Private Garden collective, said in an April interview with Revolt that he met Harlow in 2016 and began DJing for him in 2018. A day after the incident took place, Harlow posted on Instagram, saying his “heart was broken” from what transpired.

“My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children and everyone else touched by this tragic death,” he said.

“Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”